LOTO – Dimanche 26 février 2023
salle des fêtes Courchaton 70110
2023-02-26 – 2023-02-26
L’ association Le Pied à l’Etrier vous propose un LOTO le dimanche 26 février à la salle des fêtes de Courchaton.
À partir de 13h30.
Nombreux bons d’achat à gagner !!
Petite restauration sur place.
Réservation au 06.74.43.36.71
+33 6 74 43 36 71
Courchaton
