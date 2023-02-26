LOTO – Dimanche 26 février 2023 Courchaton, 26 février 2023, Courchaton Courchaton.

  L’ association Le Pied à l’Etrier vous propose un LOTO le dimanche 26 février à la salle des fêtes de Courchaton.
À partir de 13h30.
Nombreux bons d’achat à gagner !!
Petite restauration sur place.
Réservation au 06.74.43.36.71

+33 6 74 43 36 71

dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-26 par