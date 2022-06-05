Loto Châteaumeillant Châteaumeillant Catégories d’évènement: Châteaumeillant

Cher

Loto Châteaumeillant, 5 juin 2022, Châteaumeillant. Loto Châteaumeillant

2022-06-05 – 2022-06-05

Châteaumeillant Cher Loto organisé par le judo club castelmeillantais animé par Alain. Début des jeux à 14h30. Loto organisé par le judo club castelmeillantais animé par Alain. Début des jeux à 14h30. +33 6 22 03 57 24 Loto organisé par le judo club castelmeillantais animé par Alain. Début des jeux à 14h30. cdcbgs

Châteaumeillant

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-10 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Châteaumeillant, Cher Autres Lieu Châteaumeillant Adresse Ville Châteaumeillant lieuville Châteaumeillant Departement Cher

Châteaumeillant Châteaumeillant Cher https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chateaumeillant/

Loto Châteaumeillant 2022-06-05 was last modified: by Loto Châteaumeillant Châteaumeillant 5 juin 2022 Châteaumeillant cher

Châteaumeillant Cher