CLOSING IN VINA TERRA Lotissement Z.A.E. La Plaine de Lacan Sauteyrargues, 9 septembre 2023, Sauteyrargues.

Sauteyrargues,Hérault

Pour finir cet été en beauté RDV le 9 septembre pour le closing qui alliera musique, tapas, vin. Ambiance assurée.

2023-09-09 19:30:00 fin : 2023-09-09 . .

Lotissement Z.A.E. La Plaine de Lacan

Sauteyrargues 34270 Hérault Occitanie



To round off this summer in style, we’re looking forward to our closing party on September 9, featuring music, tapas and wine. Atmosphere guaranteed

Para despedir el verano por todo lo alto, acuda el 9 de septiembre a la fiesta de clausura, que combinará música, tapas y vino. Ambiente garantizado

Um diesen Sommer in Schönheit zu beenden RDV am 9. September für das Closing, das Musik, Tapas und Wein vereint. Garantierte Stimmung

Mise à jour le 2023-08-17 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP