Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad L’ostal, Rampoux (46) Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad L’ostal, Rampoux (46), 11 mars 2024 18:30, . Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad Lundi 11 mars 2024, 19h30 L’ostal, Rampoux (46) 6€ bal ou 14€ avec le repas 19 h 30 : initiation danses trad 20h : repas 21 h 30 : bal trad E&servation au : 05 65 41 53 21 source : événement Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad publié sur AgendaTrad L’ostal, Rampoux (46) le village

Détails Heure : 18:30 Lieu L'ostal, Rampoux (46) Adresse le village L'ostal, 46340 Rampoux, France

