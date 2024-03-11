Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad L’ostal, Rampoux (46)
Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad L’ostal, Rampoux (46), 11 mars 2024 18:30, .
Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad Lundi 11 mars 2024, 19h30 L’ostal, Rampoux (46) 6€ bal ou 14€ avec le repas
19 h 30 : initiation danses trad
20h : repas
21 h 30 : bal trad
E&servation au : 05 65 41 53 21
source : événement Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad publié sur AgendaTrad
L’ostal, Rampoux (46) le village
L’ostal, 46340 Rampoux, France [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/46924 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2024-03-11T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-12T01:00:00+01:00
2024-03-11T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-12T01:00:00+01:00
baltrad balfolk