Soirée Trad – initiation danses – repas – Bal trad L’ostal, Rampoux (46)
Soirée Trad – initiation danses – repas – Bal trad L’ostal, Rampoux (46), 15 janvier 2024 18:00, .
Soirée Trad – initiation danses – repas – Bal trad Lundi 15 janvier 2024, 19h00 L’ostal, Rampoux (46) 6€ bal ou 14€ avec le repas
18 h : Initiation danses trad
20 h : Repas
21 h 30 : Bal
Réservation au 05 65 41 53 21
source : événement Soirée Trad – initiation danses – repas – Bal trad publié sur AgendaTrad
L’ostal, Rampoux (46) le village
L’ostal, 46340 Rampoux, France [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/46922 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2024-01-15T19:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-15T23:00:00+01:00
2024-01-15T19:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-15T23:00:00+01:00
baltrad balfolk