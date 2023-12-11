Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad – L’ostal, Rampoux (46) Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad – L’ostal, Rampoux (46), 11 décembre 2023, . Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad – Lundi 11 décembre, 18h00 L’ostal, Rampoux (46) 6€ bal ou 14€ avec le repas 18 h Initiation danses trad 20 h repas 21 h 30 bal trad source : événement Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad – publié sur AgendaTrad L’ostal, Rampoux (46) le village

