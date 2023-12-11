Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad – L’ostal, Rampoux (46)
Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad – Lundi 11 décembre, 18h00 L’ostal, Rampoux (46) 6€ bal ou 14€ avec le repas
18 h Initiation danses trad
20 h repas
21 h 30 bal trad
L’ostal, Rampoux (46) le village
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-12-11T18:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-11T22:00:00+01:00
baltrad balfolk