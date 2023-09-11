Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad L’ostal, Rampoux (46)
Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad L’ostal, Rampoux (46), 11 septembre 2023, .
Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad Lundi 11 septembre, 19h00 L’ostal, Rampoux (46) 5 € bal ou 14 € avec le repas
19 h : initiation danses trad
20 h : repas fait maison
21 h 30 : bal trad animé par Los Barjacaires
source : événement Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad publié sur AgendaTrad
L’ostal, Rampoux (46) le village
L’ostal, 46340 Rampoux, France [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/44577 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-09-11T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-11T23:00:00+02:00
2023-09-11T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-11T23:00:00+02:00
baltrad balfolk