Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad L’ostal, Rampoux (46) Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad L’ostal, Rampoux (46), 11 septembre 2023, . Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad Lundi 11 septembre, 19h00 L’ostal, Rampoux (46) 5 € bal ou 14 € avec le repas 19 h : initiation danses trad 20 h : repas fait maison 21 h 30 : bal trad animé par Los Barjacaires source : événement Soirée Trad – initiation danses, repas, Bal trad publié sur AgendaTrad L’ostal, Rampoux (46) le village

