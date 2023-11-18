LOTO – AS COLLET DE DÈZE l’oseraie Le Collet-de-Dèze, 18 novembre 2023, Le Collet-de-Dèze.

Le Collet-de-Dèze,Lozère

L ‘as du Collet de Dèze organise son loto d’automne, de nombreux lots a gagner notamment jarre et brouette garnie, bon d’essence et cookeo.

4 cartons pleins 1 carton vide et également une tombola .

Venez nombreux !….

l’oseraie

Le Collet-de-Dèze 48160 Lozère Occitanie



L’as du Collet de Dèze is organizing its autumn bingo, with lots of prizes to be won, including a jar and wheelbarrow, a gasoline voucher and a cookeo.

4 full boxes 1 empty box and a tombola.

Come one, come all!

El club Collet de Dèze organiza su lotería de otoño, con muchos premios para ganar, entre ellos una tinaja y una carretilla, vales de gasolina y un cookeo.

4 cajas llenas 1 caja vacía y también una tómbola.

¡Venga uno, vengan todos!

In der Nacht von Freitag auf Samstag findet in Collet de Dèze das Herbstlotto statt, bei dem es viele Preise zu gewinnen gibt, darunter Krüge und Schubkarren, Tankgutscheine und ein Cookeo.

4 volle Kartons 1 leerer Karton und eine Tombola.

Kommen Sie zahlreich!

