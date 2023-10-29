La Mont’Stache Rose – 2° édition LORTET Lortet, 29 octobre 2023, Lortet.

Lortet,Hautes-Pyrénées

Le Foyer Rural de Lortet, avec la participation des comités des fêtes d’Izaux, Gazave, et Saint-Arroman, organise une Marche au profit d’octobre rose et la lutte contre le cancer du sein. Dress code : ruban rose et/ou moustache.

Parcours ouverts à tous :

– Randonnée santé : 7,16 km

– Randonnée rose : 11,41 km

– Randonnée moustache : 14,47 km

Participation 10€

Inscription sur le site : https://lamontstacherose.wixsite.com/montstache

Les bénéfices seront reversés à la ligue contre le cancer..

2023-10-29 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-29 . .

LORTET Quai de la Neste

Lortet 65250 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



The Foyer Rural de Lortet, with the participation of the Comité des fêtes d’Izaux, Gazave and Saint-Arroman, is organizing a walk in aid of Pink October and the fight against breast cancer. Dress code: pink ribbon and/or moustache.

Routes open to all:

– Healthy walk: 7.16 km

– Pink walk: 11.41 km

– Mustache walk: 14.47 km

Participation: 10?

Registration: https://lamontstacherose.wixsite.com/montstache

Profits will be donated to the League Against Cancer.

El Foyer Rural de Lortet, con la participación de los comités de fiestas de Izaux, Gazave y Saint-Arroman, organiza una marcha a beneficio del Octubre Rosa y de la lucha contra el cáncer de mama. Vestimenta: lazo rosa y/o bigote.

Recorridos abiertos a todos:

– Marcha saludable: 7,16 km

– Paseo rosa: 11,41 km

– Paseo del bigote: 14,47 km

Precio de la inscripción: 10?

Para inscribirse, visite https://lamontstacherose.wixsite.com/montstache

Los beneficios se donarán a la Liga Contra el Cáncer.

Das Foyer Rural von Lortet organisiert unter Beteiligung der Festkomitees von Izaux, Gazave und Saint-Arroman einen Marsch zugunsten des Rosa Oktobers und des Kampfes gegen Brustkrebs. Dresscode: rosa Schleife und/oder Schnurrbart.

Die Strecken sind für alle offen:

– Gesundheitswanderung: 7,16 km

– Rosa Wanderung: 11,41 km

– Schnurrbart-Wanderung: 14,47 km

Teilnahmegebühr 10 ?

Anmeldung auf der Website: https://lamontstacherose.wixsite.com/montstache

Die Einnahmen werden an die Krebsliga gespendet.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65