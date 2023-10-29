La Mont’Stache Rose – 2° édition LORTET Lortet
La Mont’Stache Rose – 2° édition LORTET Lortet, 29 octobre 2023, Lortet.
Lortet,Hautes-Pyrénées
Le Foyer Rural de Lortet, avec la participation des comités des fêtes d’Izaux, Gazave, et Saint-Arroman, organise une Marche au profit d’octobre rose et la lutte contre le cancer du sein. Dress code : ruban rose et/ou moustache.
Parcours ouverts à tous :
– Randonnée santé : 7,16 km
– Randonnée rose : 11,41 km
– Randonnée moustache : 14,47 km
Participation 10€
Inscription sur le site : https://lamontstacherose.wixsite.com/montstache
Les bénéfices seront reversés à la ligue contre le cancer..
2023-10-29 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-29 . .
LORTET Quai de la Neste
Lortet 65250 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
The Foyer Rural de Lortet, with the participation of the Comité des fêtes d’Izaux, Gazave and Saint-Arroman, is organizing a walk in aid of Pink October and the fight against breast cancer. Dress code: pink ribbon and/or moustache.
Routes open to all:
– Healthy walk: 7.16 km
– Pink walk: 11.41 km
– Mustache walk: 14.47 km
Participation: 10?
Registration: https://lamontstacherose.wixsite.com/montstache
Profits will be donated to the League Against Cancer.
El Foyer Rural de Lortet, con la participación de los comités de fiestas de Izaux, Gazave y Saint-Arroman, organiza una marcha a beneficio del Octubre Rosa y de la lucha contra el cáncer de mama. Vestimenta: lazo rosa y/o bigote.
Recorridos abiertos a todos:
– Marcha saludable: 7,16 km
– Paseo rosa: 11,41 km
– Paseo del bigote: 14,47 km
Precio de la inscripción: 10?
Para inscribirse, visite https://lamontstacherose.wixsite.com/montstache
Los beneficios se donarán a la Liga Contra el Cáncer.
Das Foyer Rural von Lortet organisiert unter Beteiligung der Festkomitees von Izaux, Gazave und Saint-Arroman einen Marsch zugunsten des Rosa Oktobers und des Kampfes gegen Brustkrebs. Dresscode: rosa Schleife und/oder Schnurrbart.
Die Strecken sind für alle offen:
– Gesundheitswanderung: 7,16 km
– Rosa Wanderung: 11,41 km
– Schnurrbart-Wanderung: 14,47 km
Teilnahmegebühr 10 ?
Anmeldung auf der Website: https://lamontstacherose.wixsite.com/montstache
Die Einnahmen werden an die Krebsliga gespendet.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65