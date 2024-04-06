Benjamin Tranié – Nouveau Spectacle (Tournée) PALAIS DES CONGRES LORIENT Catégories d’Évènement: Lorient

Morbihan Benjamin Tranié – Nouveau Spectacle (Tournée) PALAIS DES CONGRES, 6 avril 2024, LORIENT. Benjamin Tranié – Nouveau Spectacle (Tournée) PALAIS DES CONGRES. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-04-06 à 20:30 (2023-09-19 au ). Tarif : 35.0 à 35.0 euros. Agapè & Fils 220 présentent en accord avec La Comédie de Toulouse (PLATESV-R-2022-009717) ce spectacle Après le succès de son premier spectacle « Le Dernier Relais » et l’échec de son album de heavy-slam « À Fleur de Moi », Benjamin Tranié revient sur scène pour vous présenter un nouveau spectacle en création (avec zéro chanson). Benjamin Tranié Votre billet est ici PALAIS DES CONGRES LORIENT QUAI GUSTAVE MANSION Morbihan 35.0

