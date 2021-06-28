Looking for Gilles Caron | البحث عن جيل كارون Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 28 juin 2021-28 juin 2021, Jerusalem.

Looking for Gilles Caron | البحث عن جيل كارون

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, le lundi 28 juin à 20:00

[**أيام فلسطين السينمائية ~ استكمال نسخة**](https://www.facebook.com/events/1249430815490415/) 2020 في القدس لبحث عن جيل كارون من إخراج ماريانا أوتيرو | 2019 | فرنسا | وثائقي | 99 دقيقة | بالفرنسية مترجم للعربية كان جيل كارون في أوج مسيرته المهنية كمصور صحفي لامع عندما فقد في كمبوديا عام 1970. كان عمره 30 عامًا فقط. من خلال صوره الأيقونية والفجوات بينها ، يهدف هذا الفيلم ، الذي تم عمله كالتحقيق ، إلى استعادة حضور المصور وسرد قصة نظرته وكيف تمكن من تغطية كل صراع بارز في عصره في مثل هذه الفترة القصيرة. من الوقت. [**Palestine Cinema Days ~ 2020 Edition Catch-Up in Jerusalem**](https://www.facebook.com/events/1249430815490415/) LOOKING FOR GILLES CARON by Mariana Otero | 2019 | France | Documentary | 1h33 | French with Arabic subtitles Gilles Caron was at the height of his career as a brilliant photojournalist when he went missing in Cambodia in 1970. He was just 30 years old. Through his iconic photographs and the gaps between them, this film, constructed like an investigation, aims to restore the photographer’s presence, recount the story of his gaze and how he managed to cover every high-profile conflict of his day in such a short period of time. Watch the TRAILER: [[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQLaWYmoClw](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQLaWYmoClw)](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQLaWYmoClw)

Entrée libre

Palestine Cinema Days

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-06-28T20:00:00 2021-06-28T22:00:00