BROCANTE ET MARCHÉ DU TERROIR Longwy, 8 octobre 2023, Longwy.

Longwy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Brocante et marché du terroir sur la place Darche à Longwy-Haut.

Inscriptions auprès de l’Office de Tourisme du Grand Longwy (tarif emplacement : 2 € le mètre linéaire).. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-08 07:00:00 fin : 2023-10-08 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Flea market and local market on the Place Darche in Longwy-Haut.

Registration at the Tourist Office of Grand Longwy (price of the place : 2 ? the linear meter).

Brocante y mercado local en la plaza Darche de Longwy-Haut.

Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo de Grand Longwy (precio por metro cuadrado: 2 €).

Trödel- und Regionalmarkt auf dem Place Darche in Longwy-Haut.

Anmeldung beim Office de Tourisme du Grand Longwy (Standgebühr: 2 ? pro laufendem Meter).

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY