LA RANDONNÉE DES JO Avenue d’Huart, 3 juin 2023, Longwy.

Randonnée en famille de Longwy à Hussigny : balade à pied ou à vélo sur le sentier cyclo-pédestre de l’agglomération.

Départs entre 14h et 16h à l’entrée du sentier (avenue d’Huart), ravitaillement, animation musicale et grimage à Saulnes.

Cadeaux à gagner, après tirage au sort, pour ceux qui se seront rendus jusqu’à Hussigny.

Barbecue pour tous (gratuit pour les participants de la randonnée) sur la place Leclerc à Longwy-Bas à partir de 18h30.

Soirée animée par un DJ.

Sur inscription.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-03 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 14:00:00. 0 EUR.

Avenue d’Huart

Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Family walk from Longwy to Hussigny: walk or bike ride on the cyclo-pedestrian path of the agglomeration.

Departures between 2 and 4 pm at the entrance of the trail (avenue d?Huart), refreshments, musical entertainment and climbing in Saulnes.

Gifts to be won, after a draw, for those who will have gone to Hussigny.

Barbecue for all (free for the participants of the hike) on the Place Leclerc in Longwy-Bas from 6:30 pm.

Evening animated by a DJ.

On registration.

Paseo familiar de Longwy a Hussigny: paseo a pie o en bicicleta por el sendero ciclopeatonal de la aglomeración.

Salidas entre las 14h y las 16h en la entrada del sendero (avenue d’Huart), refrescos, animación musical y escalada en Saulnes.

Sorteo de regalos para los que lleguen a Hussigny.

Barbacoa para todos (gratuita para los participantes en la marcha) en la plaza Leclerc de Longwy-Bas a partir de las 18.30 horas.

Animación nocturna a cargo de un DJ.

Inscripción previa.

Familienwanderung von Longwy nach Hussigny: Wanderung zu Fuß oder mit dem Fahrrad auf dem Fahrrad- und Wanderweg der Agglomeration.

Abfahrt zwischen 14 und 16 Uhr am Eingang des Weges (Avenue d’Huart), Verpflegung, musikalische Unterhaltung und Klettern in Saulnes.

Unter denjenigen, die bis nach Hussigny gelaufen sind, werden Geschenke verlost.

Grillfest für alle (kostenlos für die Teilnehmer der Wanderung) auf dem Place Leclerc in Longwy-Bas ab 18.30 Uhr.

Abendveranstaltung mit einem DJ.

Auf Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY