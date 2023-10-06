CONCERT RISING FEST Longvic – Espace Jean-Bouhey Longvic
CONCERT RISING FEST Longvic – Espace Jean-Bouhey Longvic, 6 octobre 2023, Longvic.
CONCERT RISING FEST 6 et 7 octobre Longvic – Espace Jean-Bouhey Billetterie
Concert heavy metal. 10ème édition du Rising Fest les 6 et 7 octobre à Longvic.
6 octobre : Wildfire, Iron Fate, Animalize, Burning witches, Iron Kingdom, Girlschool)
7 octobre : Syr Daria, Sacral night, Illegal Corpse, Gama Bomb, Titan, Sortilege, Crazy night killers
Longvic – Espace Jean-Bouhey 37 route de Dijon 21 Longvic Longvic 21600 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-06T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-06T23:59:00+02:00
2023-10-07T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-07T23:59:00+02:00