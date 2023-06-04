Festival de l’Art en ce Jardin – Concert Les évincées suivi par Les Marc Brothers 1 rue newton Longville, 4 juin 2023, Longueville-sur-Scie.

Cette année nous vous proposons un festival artistique, avec une programmation sur dix jours: une exposition d’arts plastiques et de nombreux concerts.

Cosmiques … Désir d’évasion, d’ailleurs, d’espace.

Les artistes dont vous allez découvrir les créations nous invitent dans un autre monde. Un monde où l’infiniment grand côtoie l’infiniment petit. Un monde qui non seulement est différent mais qui nous emporte dans un imaginaire spatio-temporel.

Les forces cosmiques dominent-elles les forces du mal?

Et nous? Que sommes-nous? Qui sommes-nous?

Le cosmos est autour de nous, mais aussi en nous. Il nous est souvent difficile de penser l’univers, les années lumières, les trous noirs, le sparticules élémentaires…

L’art est alors une fenêtre ouverte sur ces inconnus, l’Art est cosmique…

Ce dimanche 4 juin,

-A 16h30 concert Ouram

Ouram vous transporte dans un voyage intérieur et vibratoire

Amandine Hélin: Chant guitare violon oud

Philippe Péan : basse

Cédric David : Percussions

-A 18h30 Autour du Jazz

Soul et chansons françaises.

Stefano Maghenzani: piano et chant

Gilles Berthenet : trompette

A voir sur place : l’exposition du 26 mai au 4 juin..

2023-06-04 à 16:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-04 20:30:00. .

1 rue newton Longville

Longueville-sur-Scie 76590 Seine-Maritime Normandie



This year we propose an artistic festival, with a ten-day program: an exhibition of visual arts and many concerts.

Cosmic ? Desire of escape, of elsewhere, of space.

The artists whose creations you will discover invite us into another world. A world where the infinitely large rubs shoulders with the infinitely small. A world which is not only different but which carries us away in a space-time imaginary.

Do cosmic forces dominate the forces of evil?

What about us? What are we? Who are we?

The cosmos is around us, but also within us. It is often difficult for us to think about the universe, the light years, the black holes, the elementary sparticles?

Art is then an open window on these unknowns, Art is cosmic …

This Sunday June 4th,

-At 16:30 Ouram concert

Ouram transports you on an inner and vibratory journey

Amandine Hélin: Singing guitar violin ord

Philippe Péan : bass

Cédric David : Percussions

-At 6:30 pm Autour du Jazz

Soul and French songs.

Stefano Maghenzani: piano and vocals

Gilles Berthenet : trumpet

To see on the spot: the exhibition from May 26 to June 4.

Este año ofrecemos un festival de arte, con un programa de diez días: una exposición de arte y numerosos conciertos.

¿Cósmico? Un deseo de evasión, de ir a otra parte, al espacio.

Los artistas cuyas creaciones descubrirá nos invitan a otro mundo. Un mundo donde lo infinitamente grande se codea con lo infinitamente pequeño. Un mundo que no sólo es diferente, sino que nos transporta a una imaginación espacio-temporal.

¿Dominan las fuerzas cósmicas a las fuerzas del mal?

¿Y nosotros? ¿Qué somos? ¿Quiénes somos?

El cosmos está a nuestro alrededor, pero también dentro de nosotros. A menudo nos resulta difícil pensar en el universo, años luz, agujeros negros, espartículas elementales?

El arte es entonces una ventana abierta a estas incógnitas, el arte es cósmico…

Este domingo 4 de junio,

-A las 16:30 concierto de Ouram

Ouram le llevará en un viaje interior y vibratorio

Amandine Hélin: canto guitarra violín oud

Philippe Péan: bajo

Cédric David: percusión

-A las 18.30 h Autour du Jazz

Soul y canciones francesas.

Stefano Maghenzani: piano y voz

Gilles Berthenet: trompeta

Para ver in situ: la exposición del 26 de mayo al 4 de junio.

Dieses Jahr bieten wir Ihnen ein Kunstfestival mit einem zehntägigen Programm an: eine Kunstausstellung und zahlreiche Konzerte.

Kosmisch ? Der Wunsch nach Flucht, nach anderen Orten, nach Raum.

Die Künstler, deren Werke Sie entdecken werden, laden uns in eine andere Welt ein. Eine Welt, in der das unendlich Große neben dem unendlich Kleinen steht. Eine Welt, die nicht nur anders ist, sondern uns auch in eine raum-zeitliche Vorstellungswelt entführt.

Beherrschen die kosmischen Kräfte die Kräfte des Bösen?

Was ist mit uns? Was sind wir? Wer sind wir?

Der Kosmos ist um uns herum, aber auch in uns. Es fällt uns oft schwer, uns das Universum vorzustellen, die Lichtjahre, die Schwarzen Löcher, die Elementarteilchen?

Die Kunst ist dann ein offenes Fenster zu diesen Unbekannten, die Kunst ist kosmisch…

Diesen Sonntag, den 4. Juni

-Um 16.30 Uhr Konzert Ouram

Ouram nimmt Sie mit auf eine innere Reise voller Vibrationen

Amandine Hélin: Gesang, Gitarre, Geige, Oud

Philippe Péan: Bass

Cédric David: Perkussion

-Um 18.30 Uhr Autour du Jazz

Soul und französische Chansons.

Stefano Maghenzani: Klavier und Gesang

Gilles Berthenet: Trompete

Vor Ort zu sehen: die Ausstellung vom 26. Mai bis zum 4. Juni.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-08 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité