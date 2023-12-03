Marché de Noël de Longny LONGNY-AU-PERCHE Longny les Villages, 3 décembre 2023, Longny les Villages.

Longny les Villages,Orne

Le VAL vous propose son traditionnel marché de Noël avec artisanat et produits du terroir. Manège pour les enfants (samedi et dimanche). Restauration su place.

Exposition d’aquarelles de Jacky Roger de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17h dans la salle de la mairie..

2023-12-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. .

LONGNY-AU-PERCHE Place de l’Hôtel de ville et Salle des fêtes

Longny les Villages 61290 Orne Normandie



The VAL presents its traditional Christmas market with crafts and local produce. Merry-go-round for children (Saturday and Sunday). Catering on site.

Watercolor exhibition by Jacky Roger from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 5pm in the town hall.

El VAL celebrará su tradicional mercado navideño con artesanía y productos locales. Tiovivo para niños (sábado y domingo). Restauración in situ.

Exposición de acuarelas de Jacky Roger de 10h a 12h y de 14h a 17h en el ayuntamiento.

Das VAL bietet Ihnen seinen traditionellen Weihnachtsmarkt mit Kunsthandwerk und Produkten aus der Region. Karussell für Kinder (Samstag und Sonntag). Verpflegung vor Ort.

Aquarellausstellung von Jacky Roger von 10 bis 12 Uhr und von 14 bis 17 Uhr im Rathaussaal.

