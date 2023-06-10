MARCHE NOCTURNE DU TERROIR ET DE L’ARTISANAT Place Léon et Charles Grandferry Longchamp
MARCHE NOCTURNE DU TERROIR ET DE L’ARTISANAT Place Léon et Charles Grandferry, 10 juin 2023, Longchamp.
1er Marché nocturne du terroir et de l’artisanat.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-06-10 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 . 0 EUR.
Place Léon et Charles Grandferry
Longchamp 88000 Vosges Grand Est
1st Night market of local produce and crafts.
1er Mercado nocturno de productos locales y artesanía.
1. Nachtmarkt für regionale Produkte und Kunsthandwerk.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION