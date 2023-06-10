MARCHE NOCTURNE DU TERROIR ET DE L’ARTISANAT Place Léon et Charles Grandferry, 10 juin 2023, Longchamp.

1er Marché nocturne du terroir et de l’artisanat.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-06-10 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 . 0 EUR.
Place Léon et Charles Grandferry
Longchamp 88000 Vosges Grand Est

1st Night market of local produce and crafts.

1er Mercado nocturno de productos locales y artesanía.

1. Nachtmarkt für regionale Produkte und Kunsthandwerk.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION