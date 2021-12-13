The digital art museum : Musée du soutien buys its very first NFT and chooses the artist FLORENT BOISARD London, 13 décembre 2021 07:00, Londres.

13 décembre 2021 – 19 février 2022 Sur place https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard

The first NFT from the NFT bottles collection : Art is the ANTIDOTE by Florent Boisard has just been acquired by the famous art critic Alexia Guggémos who wanted to buy her very first NFT for her digital art museum (the Smile Museum, the first digital art museum in the world created in 1996!)

The NFT collection Bottles Art is the ANTIDOTE of Florent BOISARD is on sale on Open Sea each month a batch of bottles will be on sale and finally there will be 2000 bottles put online by December 2022!

Attention in 2 days from 18 to 21 Dec 2021 6 bottles will be available for the launch!

https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard

https://www.museedusourire.com/19149-florent-boisard

