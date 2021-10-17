NFT : “Will you marry me? “He proposes wedding with an NFT, a world first London Londres
An unusual way to propose wedding
The artist Florent BOISARD has just proposed with an NFT.
Never seen on the blockchain!
This exceptional NFT is on sale on open sea. The buyer who will win the first auction of this NFT will be invited to the wedding…
