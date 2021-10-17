NFT : “Will you marry me? “He proposes wedding with an NFT, a world first London, 17 octobre 2021 23:30, Londres.

17 – 24 octobre Sur place https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard, https://youtube.com/shorts/ZnOl4_8V-eA?feature=share, https://www.instagram.com/florentboisard/, https://www.facebook.com/aflo2courbe/

“Will you marry me? “He proposes wedding with an NFT, a world first

“Will you marry me? “

He proposes wedding with an NFT, a world first

An unusual way to propose wedding

The artist Florent BOISARD has just proposed with an NFT.

Never seen on the blockchain!

This exceptional NFT is on sale on open sea. The buyer who will win the first auction of this NFT will be invited to the wedding…

https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard

London London Londres Grand Londres

dimanche 17 octobre – 23h30 à 22h00

lundi 18 octobre – 22h00 à 23h59

mardi 19 octobre – 00h00 à 23h59

mercredi 20 octobre – 00h00 à 22h00

mercredi 20 octobre – 22h00 à 23h59

jeudi 21 octobre – 00h00 à 11h00

jeudi 21 octobre – 11h00 à 23h59

vendredi 22 octobre – 00h00 à 11h00

vendredi 22 octobre – 11h00 à 23h59

samedi 23 octobre – 01h00 à 06h30

samedi 23 octobre – 06h30 à 11h30

samedi 23 octobre – 11h30 à 13h00

samedi 23 octobre – 13h00 à 23h59

dimanche 24 octobre – 00h00 à 23h59