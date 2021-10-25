NFT news: “Will you marry me? ” He proposes wedding with an NFT, a world first London, 25 octobre 2021 08:00, Londres.

https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard, https://youtube.com/shorts/ZnOl4_8V-eA?feature=share, https://www.instagram.com/florentboisard/

The artist Florent BOISARD has just proposed wedding with an NFT

“Will you marry me? “

He proposes wedding with an NFT, a world first

An unusual way to propose wedding

The artist Florent BOISARD has just proposed with an NFT.

Never seen on the blockchain!

This exceptional NFT is on sale on open sea. The buyer who will win the first auction of this NFT will be invited to the wedding…

https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard

