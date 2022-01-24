NFT News: Is Discord a must for finding the right project? London, 24 janvier 2022 07:30, Londres.

NFT News: Is Discord a must for finding the right project?

Launched in May 2015, Discord is a free online communication platform available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS and web browser.

This invitation-based online chat system with private discussion channels, allows you to stay on top of what’s going on, follow projects and judge their reliability.

Some influencers present in the NFT ecosystem take advantage of their position to abuse a large and sometimes gullible community, that’s why market professionals recommend buying on a whim your intuition than following false recommendations, aiming at artificially boosting a collection at the opening, but whose price is highly likely to collapse afterwards.

It is also recommended to think carefully before linking your wallet to a project highlighted on social networks, as many unfortunate cases of wallets literally emptied by pirates appear daily.

But how to choose among the new projects?

1) Choose a project that attracts you for its appearance.

2) Choose a project that stands out from the rest because of its style.

3) The history of the creation of the project is important.

4) The history of the creator, the artist, his or her background and notoriety.

5) If there is a message carried by this project.

6) See which market players support this project, for example: a museum, a gallery, a major brand…

7) Buy via a recognized platform to avoid hakings.

We found a project on Open Sea, which combines all these elements, it is not yet known to the public but it should be noted that the first NFT of this collection was sold to a museum.

The project is the following:

« ART is the ANTIDOTE » by Florent BOISARD

The NFT collection born from a story…

Collection limited to 2000 bottles maximum.

During the first containment FLORENT BOISARD created for pleasure an image per day with a bottle including a visual of one of his paintings with the mention: « ART is the ANTIDOTE ».

The art critic Alexia Guggémos has just acquired an NFT for her digital art museum: the smile museum, the first digital art museum in the world created in 1996!

Her choice is the artist FLORENT BOISARD

https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard

https://www.museedusourire.com/19149-florent-boisard

