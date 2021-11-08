NFT News… FLORENT BOISARD the inventor of Bottles : Art is the ANTIDOTE London, 8 novembre 2021 08:00, Londres.

8 novembre – 14 décembre Sur place https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard, art2courbe06@yahoo.com, https://www.instagram.com/florentboisard/

Florent BOISARD

This artist launched at the beginning of the month collection in limited series 2000 max.

Each bottle of the series is realized by the artist FLORENT BOISARD one by one.

The artist made these digital bottles by adding the visual of one of his paintings airbrush acrylic on canvas.

Then on October 13 he had the idea to put in one of his bottles a photo of him to make his proposal via an NFT…

Never an NFT has been created specifically for a proposal …

Never seen on the blockchain!

This exceptional NFT is on sale on open Sea.

https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard

