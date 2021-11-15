NFT News “Art is the ANTIDOTE” by FLORENT BOISARD The NFT collection born from a story. London Londres
NFT News “Art is the ANTIDOTE” by FLORENT BOISARD The NFT collection born from a story. London, 15 novembre 2021 08:30, Londres.
15 novembre – 18 décembre Sur place https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard, http://artnumerique.org, art2courbe06@yahoo.com
NFT News “Art is the ANTIDOTE” by FLORENT BOISARD The NFT collection born from a story
NFT News
“Art is the ANTIDOTE” by FLORENT BOISARD
The NFT collection born from a story
During the first containment FLORENT BOISARD created just for fun an image per day using a bottle including a visual of one of his paintings with the mention : Art is the ANTIDOTE” the goal being to pass a positive message during the pandemic, this series was a great success on social networks…
Influential contacts in the art world convinced him to present his very first digital works in bottles as NFT and to sell them.
Today it is in collaboration with the company NFT France site: artnumerique.org
the artist has just put on sale his first” NFT bottles
https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard
The collection will be limited to 2000 bottles
London London Londres Grand Londres
lundi 15 novembre – 08h30 à 18h00
mardi 16 novembre – 08h30 à 18h30
mercredi 17 novembre – 08h30 à 18h30
jeudi 18 novembre – 08h30 à 17h30
vendredi 19 novembre – 08h30 à 17h30
samedi 20 novembre – 08h30 à 17h30
dimanche 21 novembre – 08h00 à 19h00
mercredi 15 décembre – 08h30 à 18h30
jeudi 16 décembre – 08h30 à 17h30
vendredi 17 décembre – 08h30 à 17h30
samedi 18 décembre – 08h30 à 17h30