NFT and advertising marketing … A potential in the making.

While several NFTs are starting to be visible everywhere on the web, but also in our streets, with multiple displays, some NFTs like those of the artist FLORENT BOISARD represent a potential communication for major brands.

Indeed, his NFTs bottles: Art is the ANTIDOTE, bring a positive visual, but also could be associated with a limited physical series marketable.

For the brand this would represent a huge viral communication …

It would not be surprising if this concept becomes the standard in the marketing of the future.

