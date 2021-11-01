NFT and advertising marketing … A potential in the making. London Londres
https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard
https://www.instagram.com/florentboisard/
While several NFTs are starting to be visible everywhere on the web, but also in our streets, with multiple displays, some NFTs like those of the artist FLORENT BOISARD represent a potential communication for major brands.
Indeed, his NFTs bottles: Art is the ANTIDOTE, bring a positive visual, but also could be associated with a limited physical series marketable.
For the brand this would represent a huge viral communication …
It would not be surprising if this concept becomes the standard in the marketing of the future.
https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard
https://www.instagram.com/florentboisard/
