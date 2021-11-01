Are NFTs a new art form or just financial trading? Our analysis and interview with artist FLORENT BOISARD … London, 1 novembre 2021 00:00, Londres.

-CryptoPunk Zombie #6275 sold for $3.89 million… Then resold a few hours later for $5.12 million.

-A Mutant monkey number 7990 sold for 1.5 ETH ( 5564 euros) resold three months later 55 ETH ( 204 027 euros), an increase of 3500%, a spectacular return that the stock market does not offer, the “Wolf of Wall Street” himself has embarked on the adventure NFT.

But what about the artistic aspect of NFT?

While browsing Open Sea, the largest NFT marketplace, we noticed that the most expensive NFTs are not necessarily NFTs with remarkable artistic qualities, tokens representing simple arrows are traded much more expensive than works of graphic qualities …

We asked the artist FLORENT BOISARD, who has just launched his first NFT collection on Open Sea, for his opinion https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard

For him the new NFT art collectors are above all financiers, they seek to select a work still has low price whose potential is high.

For that it is necessary that the artist has a certain fame, a course and that one speaks about him, the social networks play a primordial role.

In conclusion, the stock market is much less profitable in the short term than NFTs, the latter being more accessible to neophytes

