https://www.hecalumni.fr/en/group/united-kingdom-uk/109/calendar/hec-uk-winter-party/2024/01/31/10690

We are delighted to invite you to the most anticipated event of the year, the HEC UK Winter Party! This year, we are taking you on a thrilling mission with a James Bond secret agent themed party!

Are you ready to accept this mission?

Wednesday 31st January 2024 – 007pm

HEC UK House 43 Parker Street London WC2B 5PS

Get ready for an evening filled with glamour, intrigue, and excitement. Join us for a night of high-stakes fun as we transform our venue into a world of espionage and adventure. Here’s what’s in store for you:

Casino Tables: Test your luck and skill at our casino tables, where you can try your hand at classic games.

Signature Cocktails: Enjoy a Dry Martini cocktails, shaken, not stirred, or a Glass of Champagne as you immerse yourself in the James Bond experience.

Secret Agent Dress Code: Dress to impress in your most sophisticated evening attire, just like the world’s most famous secret agent. Think black tie and glamorous dresses to match the theme.

The Winter Party is not only a celebration of our shared HEC experiences but also a chance to connect with old friends and make new ones.

Are you ready for a night of espionage, elegance, and excitement? We certainly hope so! See you at the HEC UK Winter Party – it’s a mission you don’t want to miss.

PROUDLY SPONSORED BY

Champagne Telmont, The Botanist

