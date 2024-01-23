Climate change and refugees: what is the role of business? HEC UK House Londres, 23 janvier 2024, Londres.

Climate change and refugees: what is the role of business? HEC UK House Londres Mardi 23 janvier 2024, 18h30

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-01-23 18:30

Fin : 2024-01-23 21:30

Climate change and refugees: what is the role of business? Mardi 23 janvier 2024, 18h30 1

https://www.hecalumni.fr/fr/event/climate-change-and-refugees-what-is-the-role-of-business/2023/12/29/10696

We are delighted to invite you to a masterclass at HEC UK House:

Climate change & refugees: what is the role of business?

Tuesday 23rd January 2024 at 6:30pm

HEC UK House 43 Parker Street WC2B 5PS

Please join us for an inspiring event, featuring two HEC professors who will combine their expertise in both climate change and refugee integration.

Forced migration is a persistent and complex reality. In addition, the climate crisis poses news threats and disrupts and threatens livelihoods. It adds to (and interacts with) the many other economic and political factors that trigger international migration. Many refugees struggle to build a new life in their host country, find jobs, start their own business, or even access essential services. But wouldn’t there be potential mutual benefits for businesses and their surrounding communities in welcoming, supporting and truly including refugees?

The presentation will be led by:

François GEMENNE

Professor in Economics and Decision Sciences Department, HEC Paris and Lead author, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC

Marieke HUYSENTRUYT

Professor in Strategy and Business Policy Department, HEC Paris and Academic Director of S&O Inclusive Economy Center and S&O Impact Company Lab

With the participation of Romain Briat, Executive Director of S&O Purpose Center

It will be followed by a discussion about practical experiences helping refugees integrate into the labor market.

EVENT SUMMARY

Date: Tuesday 23rd January 2024

Time: 6:30 to 9:30pm

Address: HEC UK House 43 Parker Street, London WC2B 5PS Map here

Format: Masterclass & networking cocktail

Tickets: Infinity Pass and fee-paying members £15 / Alumni £20 / External £25

If you need help to register for the event or any information, please contact Marie Normant, our Alumni Relations Manager.

HEC UK House 43 Parker Street, London WC2B 5PS Holborn Londres WC2B 5PZ Grand Londres