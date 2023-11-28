HEC UK Art Club – Unlock your inner artist: game premiere with Joelle Deroy HEC UK House Londres, 28 novembre 2023T 08:30, Londres.

HEC UK Art Club – Unlock your inner artist: game premiere with Joelle Deroy HEC UK House Londres Mardi 28 novembre, 08h30

The HEC UK Art Club is delighted to invite you to:

Unlock your inner artist!

A game and initiation to psychoterapy & coaching with the arts

with Joelle Deroy

Art is a language of the Unconscious, and it is a universal one. In other words, it is a royal road to self-awareness, self-knowledge, and vision. This is underpinning psychotherapy and coaching with the arts..

How does it work? Joelle Deroy is inviting you to the Premiere of Unlock Your Inner Artist, the first initiatory game helping you tap into the depths of your own psyche with art. Book soon, space limited!

About the game:

Unlock Your Inner Artist was born out of the realisation of the need for the public to become aware of the extraordinary potential of psychotherapy and coaching with the arts. This field applies to the personal and professional realms, to the collective as much as to the individual. The UK has been at the forefront of this field for many years, which is also embraced under the terminology of Integrative Arts Counselling. Joelle Deroy, Artist and Counsellor, created this game to help you enter into the magic of Counselling with the arts in a playful and esoteric way. It will be presented in London for the first time at the HEC UK House.

Deroy is a graduate of HEC and IATE (Institute for the Arts in Therapy and Education). Based in London, she is a multimedia artist, integrative arts counsellor and founder of Driving Change With Art. Her ventures are taking place at the cross-roads of artistic creation, business and psychology. She sees it as a fertile space for growth and transformation at the individual, collective and social levels. For more information, please visit: drivingchangewithart.com and joellederoy.com

EVENT SUMMARY

Date: Tuesday 28th November

Time: 8:30 to 9:45am

Address: HEC UK House, 43 Parker Street, WC2B 5PS, London Map here

Format: Breakfast and initiation to the art game

Tickets: Fee-paying members: £10 / Alumni and External: £18

If you need help to register for the event or any information, please contact Marie Normant, our Alumni Relations Manager.

HEC UK House 43 Parker Street, London WC2B 5PS Holborn Londres WC2B 5PZ Grand Londres