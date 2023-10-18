Unleash Your Leadership Potential: Join Our Exclusive Masterclass & Networking Event @HEC UK House! HEC UK House Londres, 18 octobre 2023 18:30, Londres.

We are delighted to invite you to an enlightening Masterclass and networking event, dynamics that shape organizations.

Join us in London on October 18th for a transformative experience that will revolutionize your approach to personal development and leadership.

Our MsC in Change Leadership, designed to empower professionals like you with the tools for personal development and organizational growth, was developed by award-winning HEC & Oxford’s Saïd Business School Academic Directors, Mathis Schulte and Marc Thompson.

During this Masterclass, they will guide you through an immersive session, equipping you with the knowledge and skills necessary to assume pivotal roles within leading organizations.

From driving individual and organizational development, to successfully executing change management initiatives, this Masterclass will empower you to make a lasting impact.

Benefits for you:

A unique chance to connect and collaborate with like-minded professionals, industry experts, and thought leaders. Build meaningful relationships that can open doors to exciting new opportunities and expand your professional network.

Explore the fascinating intersection between career and personal development, and gain a comprehensive understanding of the inner workings of individuals and organizations.

Gain greater confidence in handling challenging change scenarios

Secure your spot today and embark on a transformative journey towards unlocking your leadership potential.

Together, let’s shape a future of success, growth and meaningful impact!

HEC UK House 43 Parker Street, London WC2B 5PS Holborn Londres WC2B 5PZ Grand Londres