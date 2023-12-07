Frédéric Lo Lollipop Music Store Marseille, 7 décembre 2023, Marseille.

Frédéric Lo Jeudi 7 décembre, 18h00 Lollipop Music Store Entrée libre / Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 €

Soirée évènement Lollipop / Cultures Obliques

18h00 : Showcase & rencontre-dédicaces avec Frédéric Lo à Lollipop Music Store

La soirée continue ensuite chez Cultures Obliques dès 19h avec Marc Dufaud pour son livre « Close Up Daniel Darc » en présence de son éditeur, puis de Frédéric Lo : Lecture musicale, rencontre et dédicaces

Auteur, compositeur, interprète, réalisateur, arrangeur, producteur, fondateur du label Water Music Paris, Frédéric Lo est notamment connu pour son œuvre en duo avec Daniel Darc et Pete Doherty, mais aussi pour son travail avec Pony Pony Run Run, Stephan Eicher, Maxime Le Forestier, Christophe Honoré, Alex Beaupain ou encore Alain Chamfort.

Son concert avec Pete Doherty au 6Mic le 25 Octobre dernier est encore dans toutes les mémoires.

En hommage à Daniel Darc disparu il y a dix ans, un casting impressionnant d’artistes réunis par Frédéric Lo réinterprètent certains de ses titres phares sur l’album tribute « Coeur Sacré »

Entrée libre – Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 € – Début du showcase 18h30 précises – Fermeture à 20h30

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-07T18:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-07T20:00:00+01:00

