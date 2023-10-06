COLD MACHINE Lollipop Music Store Marseille, 6 octobre 2023, Marseille.

COLD MACHINE Vendredi 6 octobre, 19h00 Lollipop Music Store Entrée libre / Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2€

Le Power-Trio COLD MACHINE développe un son rock 80’s influencé par la scène POST PUNK anglaise (Joy Division / The Cure) et un certain son indy à l’américaine (Sonic Youth / Pixies).

https://www.facebook.com/coldmachine

https://youtu.be/msU6icoqakc

https://youtu.be/duglgQ6DTbY

https://youtu.be/e8kRdo1EbeM

https://youtu.be/QsQHvspAJlg

Entrée libre – Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 € – Début du showcase 19h30 précises – Fermeture à 22h

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/r

Lollipop Music Store 2 BOULEVARD THEODORE THURNER, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/coldmachine »}, {« data »: {« author »: « CHERRYDON Club », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « World Famous » CHERRYDON » ClubnConcerts , Spectacles, u00c9vu00e8nements, Bar,n7 Ch de Saint-Lambertn13821 La Penne-sur-HuveaunenFrancencherrydon@free.frn+33 (0)6 60 70 91 50″, « type »: « video », « title »: « Tremplin THE BAND S07E06 Old Machine Live3 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/msU6icoqakc/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msU6icoqakc », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEitk6ZW5Z1b_6H35mXsmaw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/msU6icoqakc »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Cold Machine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Drive Back live @ festival Aix en Provock, aux Arcades le 07/05/2023 », « type »: « video », « title »: « Drive Back – Live @Festival Aix en Provock », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/duglgQ6DTbY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duglgQ6DTbY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPlf6RZeUyjHJMU69Ssl-dQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/duglgQ6DTbY »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Cold Machine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Old machine live @ festival Aix en Provock, aux Arcades le 07/05/2023 », « type »: « video », « title »: « Old Machine – live @ Festival Aix en Provock », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/e8kRdo1EbeM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8kRdo1EbeM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPlf6RZeUyjHJMU69Ssl-dQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/e8kRdo1EbeM »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Cold Machine », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « Run For Your Life – Live @le Cherrydon 1/4 de finale The Band », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/QsQHvspAJlg/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsQHvspAJlg », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPlf6RZeUyjHJMU69Ssl-dQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/QsQHvspAJlg »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/r »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-06T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-06T21:30:00+02:00

2023-10-06T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-06T21:30:00+02:00