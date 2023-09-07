OLLY JENKINS Lollipop Music Store Marseille, 7 septembre 2023, Marseille.

OLLY JENKINS Jeudi 7 septembre, 19h30 Lollipop Music Store Entrée libre / Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 €

Vider une église, n’en garder que les murs. Laisser les harmonies frôler les pierres et monter vers les voûtes. Ne croire ni aux espoirs fallacieux ni aux désespoirs faciles. Chercher avec une âpreté mélodieuse et céleste quelque chose de la transcendance pure :

Olly Jenkins est né au Pays de Galles et a commencé à jouer sur les scènes de Manchester avant d’arriver à Montpellier en 2010.

Pour les fans de Neil Young, Nick Drake, Gustav Mahler, Mark Hollis.

Site : https://ollyjenkins.com/

Album : https://ollyjenkins.bandcamp.com/…/if-only-you-could-speak

Live :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaGmIcxneTM&feature=youtu.be

Clip :

https://youtu.be/Qj-kTUMLMfw

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ollyjenkinsmusic

Entrée libre – Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 € – Début du showcase 19h30 précises – Fermeture à 22h

_____________________________________________________________

