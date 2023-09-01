CHEP Lollipop Music Store Marseille, 1 septembre 2023, Marseille.

CHEP Vendredi 1 septembre, 19h30 Lollipop Music Store Entrée libre / Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 €

Italien américain, Chep joue des chansons folk et blues depuis sa plus tendre enfance, aux influences Lou Reedienne.

https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/Joq7m

Entrée libre – Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 € – Début du showcase 19h30 précises – Fermeture à 22h

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-01T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-09-01T21:30:00+02:00

