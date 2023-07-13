NesKoH AkustiK Lollipop Music Store Marseille, 13 juillet 2023, Marseille.

NesKoH AkustiK Jeudi 13 juillet, 19h00 Lollipop Music Store Entrée libre / Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2€

De Sarajevo à Marseille, ils chantent le parcours d’un citoyen du monde devenu globe-trotter par nécessité.

Entre pop, chanson, musique du monde et jazz, ce quartet acoustique emmènera le spectateur à la croisée des chemins.

Narration, guitare contrebasse, piano, percussions, chant à quatre voix : le projet NesKoH AkustiK est une invitation au voyage.

Embarquez pour les Balkans !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWjy4b5lZ9E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3SUOveSTsc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxAItOhbg1M

Entrée libre – Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 € – Début du showcase 19h30 précises – Fermeture à 22h

Lollipop Music Store 2 BOULEVARD THEODORE THURNER, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « NesKoH », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « NesKoH AkustiK (Teaser Live) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/zWjy4b5lZ9E/hqdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWjy4b5lZ9E », « thumbnail_height »: 360, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2yo_paQJ_xMHbsNVZql17w », « thumbnail_width »: 480, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWjy4b5lZ9E »}, {« data »: {« author »: « NesKoH », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « NesKoH AkustiK – Sad kad imam lijek (akustiK) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/U3SUOveSTsc/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3SUOveSTsc », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2yo_paQJ_xMHbsNVZql17w », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3SUOveSTsc »}, {« data »: {« author »: « NesKoH », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « NesKoH AkustiK – Sekund visu030ce (akustiK) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cxAItOhbg1M/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxAItOhbg1M », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2yo_paQJ_xMHbsNVZql17w », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxAItOhbg1M »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-13T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-13T21:30:00+02:00

2023-07-13T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-13T21:30:00+02:00