Galaad Vice Lollipop Music Store, 9 décembre 2022, Marseille.

Galaad Vice Vendredi 9 décembre, 19h00 Lollipop Music Store

Entrée libre – Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 €

♫ROCK♫

https://www.facebook.com/GalaadVice Pour écouter :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Afj4yFNo4Vg…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nq2GfxCWFA4…

Insta : https://www.instagram.com/galaad_vice/?hl=fr Entrée libre – Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 € – Début du showcase 19h30 précises – Fermeture à 22h

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-12-09T19:00:00+01:00

2022-12-09T21:30:00+01:00

