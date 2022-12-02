OLLY JENKINS Lollipop Music Store, 2 décembre 2022, Marseille.

OLLY JENKINS Vendredi 2 décembre, 19h30 Lollipop Music Store

Entrée libre / Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 €

♫FOLK GALLOIS♫

Lollipop Music Store 2 BOULEVARD THEODORE THURNER, 13006 Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« link »: « https://ollyjenkins.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://ollyjenkins.bandcamp.com/…/if-only-you-could-speak »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Olly Jenkins », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Olly Jenkins – Live at the Filature du MazelnRu00e9alisation – Kapta ProdnSon – Mirador Sound StudiosnLumiu00e8re – Raw Power Records », « type »: « video », « title »: « OLLY JENKINS – The Tide », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/aaGmIcxneTM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaGmIcxneTM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq22ATCJBwuGRPKgksGwojg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «



Album : https://ollyjenkins.com/Album : https://ollyjenkins.bandcamp.com/…/if-only-you-could-speak Live :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaGmIcxneTM&feature=youtu.be

Clip :

https://youtu.be/Qj-kTUMLMfw

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ollyjenkinsmusic Entrée libre – Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 2 € – Début du showcase 19h30 précises – Fermeture à 22h

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-12-02T19:30:00+01:00

2022-12-02T21:30:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Marseille Autres Lieu Lollipop Music Store Adresse 2 BOULEVARD THEODORE THURNER, 13006 Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Ville Marseille lieuville Lollipop Music Store Marseille Departement Bouches-du-Rhône

Lollipop Music Store Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/marseille/

OLLY JENKINS Lollipop Music Store 2022-12-02 was last modified: by OLLY JENKINS Lollipop Music Store Lollipop Music Store 2 décembre 2022 Lollipop Music Store Marseille marseille

Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône