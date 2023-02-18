Logic All Song Tribute Supertramp ALTIGONE ST ORENS DE GAMEVILLE
Logic All Song Tribute Supertramp ALTIGONE, 18 février 2023, ST ORENS DE GAMEVILLE.
Logic All Song Tribute Supertramp ALTIGONE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-02-18 à 20:30 (2023-02-18 au ). Tarif : 22.0 à 22.0 euros.
Si certains avait oublié ce groupe, dès les premières notes, le public retrouve intact l’émotion que suscite ces tubes des années 70-80 Ces succès repris par The Logical Song font revivre un groupe qui n’existe plus en tant que tel depuis les années 80. Fermez les yeux, vous y êtes… Un spectacle unique pour rendre hommage au groupe mythique Supertramp !
ALTIGONE ST ORENS DE GAMEVILLE PLACE JEAN BELLIÈRES Haute-Garonne
