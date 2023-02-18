Logic All Song Tribute Supertramp ALTIGONE ST ORENS DE GAMEVILLE Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

Logic All Song Tribute Supertramp ALTIGONE, 18 février 2023, ST ORENS DE GAMEVILLE. Logic All Song Tribute Supertramp ALTIGONE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-02-18 à 20:30 (2023-02-18 au ). Tarif : 22.0 à 22.0 euros. Si certains avait oublié ce groupe, dès les premières notes, le public retrouve intact l’émotion que suscite ces tubes des années 70-80 Ces succès repris par The Logical Song font revivre un groupe qui n’existe plus en tant que tel depuis les années 80. Fermez les yeux, vous y êtes… Un spectacle unique pour rendre hommage au groupe mythique Supertramp ! Votre billet est ici ALTIGONE ST ORENS DE GAMEVILLE PLACE JEAN BELLIÈRES Haute-Garonne Si certains avait oublié ce groupe, dès les premières notes, le public retrouve intact l’émotion que suscite ces tubes des années 70-80 Ces succès repris par The Logical Song font revivre un groupe qui n’existe plus en tant que tel depuis les années 80. Fermez les yeux, vous y êtes… Un spectacle unique pour rendre hommage au groupe mythique Supertramp ! .22.0 EUR22.0. Votre billet est ici

