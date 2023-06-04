CHOEUR DE L’OPÉRA NATIONAL MONTPELLIER OCCITANIE: « CENT ANS DE ROMANTISME » 7 Boulevard Gambetta, 4 juin 2023, .

Le chœur de l’opéra national Montpellier Occitanie et l’Association les Amis des Orgues s’unissent afin de vous présenter un Opéra intitulé « Cent ans de romantisme », dont Noëlle GENY est la cheffe de chœur..

2023-06-04 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-04 . EUR.

7 Boulevard Gambetta

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



The choir of the Montpellier Occitanie National Opera and the Association les Amis des Orgues join forces to present an opera entitled « One hundred years of romanticism », with Noëlle GENY as conductor.

El coro de la Ópera Nacional de Montpellier Occitanie y la Association les Amis des Orgues se unen para presentar una ópera titulada « Cien años de romanticismo », con Noëlle GENY como directora.

Der Chor der Nationaloper Montpellier Occitanie und die Association les Amis des Orgues präsentieren gemeinsam eine Oper mit dem Titel « Cent ans de romantisme » (Hundert Jahre Romantik), die von Noëlle GENY geleitet wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-29 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC