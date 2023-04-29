EXPOSITION MÉTAMORPHOSES VIOLAINE LAVEAUX DIALOGUE AVEC PAUL DARDÉ Square Georges Auric, 29 avril 2023, Lodève.

Fascinée par la figure de la gorgone Méduse, la plasticienne a rassemblé un répertoire de formes, de plantes, d’animaux, inspirés par l’œuvre de Dardé et par la vie de Méduse. L’exposition propose ainsi une déambulation sensible et ludique entre des installations végétales et minérales (grès et porcelaine), tel un cabinet de curiosités nourri d’un imaginaire botanique et mythologique..

2023-04-29 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-27 18:00:00. EUR.

Square Georges Auric

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Fascinated by the figure of the Gorgon Medusa, the artist has gathered a repertoire of forms, plants and animals inspired by the work of Dardé and the life of Medusa. The exhibition thus proposes a sensitive and playful wandering between plant and mineral installations (stoneware and porcelain), like a cabinet of curiosities fed by a botanical and mythological imagination.

Fascinado por la figura de la Gorgona Medusa, el artista ha reunido un repertorio de formas, plantas y animales inspirados en la obra de Dardé y en la vida de Medusa. La exposición propone así un paseo sensible y lúdico a través de instalaciones vegetales y minerales (gres y porcelana), como un gabinete de curiosidades alimentado por una imaginación botánica y mitológica.

Fasziniert von der Figur der Gorgone Medusa, hat die Künstlerin ein Repertoire an Formen, Pflanzen und Tieren zusammengestellt, die von Dardés Werk und dem Leben der Medusa inspiriert sind. Die Ausstellung bietet somit eine sensible und spielerische Wanderung zwischen pflanzlichen und mineralischen Installationen (Steingut und Porzellan), wie ein Kuriositätenkabinett, das von einer botanischen und mythologischen Vorstellungswelt genährt wird.

