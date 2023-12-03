Lectures de contes Loches, 3 décembre 2023, Loches.

Loches,Indre-et-Loire

Un conte, mais quel conte ? Au Logis royal, assis confortablement dans un décor féérique, venez écouter l’histoire revisitée de « Blanche-Neige », « Cendrillon » et « la Belle au bois dormant ». Lectures à 11h, 14h15 et 15h30..

2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 . 8.5 EUR.

Loches 37600 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



A fairytale, but which fairytale? At the Logis Royal, comfortably seated in a fairytale setting, come and listen to the retelling of « Snow White », « Cinderella » and « Sleeping Beauty ». Readings at 11am, 2:15pm and 3:30pm.

Un cuento de hadas, pero ¿cuál? En el Logis Royal, cómodamente sentados en un escenario de cuento de hadas, venga a escuchar el recuento de « Blancanieves », « Cenicienta » y « La Bella Durmiente ». Lecturas a las 11:00, 14:15 y 15:30 h.

Ein Märchen, aber welches? Im Logis royal sitzen Sie gemütlich in einer märchenhaften Umgebung und hören die neu interpretierte Geschichte von « Schneewittchen », « Aschenputtel » und « Dornröschen ». Lesungen um 11.00, 14.15 und 15.30 Uhr.

