Kit à survivre – Compagnie 60 décibels Place du Marché aux Fleurs, 8 août 2023, Loches.

Ancien membre des forces spéciales, l’instructrice en chef Boomerang propose de vous initier aux différentes techniques de survie en milieu hostile. Passionnée de nature et experte en survivance, elle tentera de vous immiscer dans un environnement naturel, inconfortable et nuisible !.

2023-08-08 à ; fin : 2023-08-08 . EUR.

Place du Marché aux Fleurs

Loches 37600 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Former member of the special forces, the chief instructor Boomerang proposes to initiate you to the various techniques of survival in hostile environment. Passionate about nature and an expert in survival, she will try to immerse you in a natural, uncomfortable and harmful environment!

Antiguo miembro de las fuerzas especiales, el instructor jefe Boomerang te propone iniciarte en las diferentes técnicas de supervivencia en un entorno hostil. Amante de la naturaleza y experta en supervivencia, ¡intentará sumergirte en un entorno natural, incómodo y dañino!

Als ehemaliges Mitglied einer Spezialeinheit bietet Ihnen die Chefin Boomerang eine Einführung in die verschiedenen Techniken des Überlebens in feindlicher Umgebung. Als leidenschaftliche Naturliebhaberin und Überlebensexpertin wird sie versuchen, Sie in eine natürliche, unbequeme und schädliche Umgebung einzuführen!

