CONFETTI MALAISE Local C4 Marseille, 22 septembre 2023, Marseille.

https://confettimalaise.bandcamp.com/album/a-thousand-burning-suns

https://youtu.be/otvadE8reC4?si=IddzCwXx1MWaPuJg

Local C4 76 rue des 3 frères Barthelemy, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

2023-09-22T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-22T23:00:00+02:00

