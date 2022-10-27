SEE NIGHT Local C4, 27 octobre 2022, Marseille.

SEE NIGHT Jeudi 27 octobre, 20h00 Local C4

♫INDIE ROCK♫

Local C4 76 rue des 3 frères Barthelemy, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« link »: « https://seenight.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« link »: « http://www.facebook.com/seenightmusic »}, {« link »: « http://www.seenightmusic.com »}]

See Night is the indie-rock project of San Francisco singer-songwriter Linda Sao. As a 4-piece or solo, sn has opened for Bonnie Prince Billy, Widowspeak, David Dondero, The Pack A.D., Rogue Wave, Lady Lamb, John Vanderslice, and more. The sound has been compared to Mazzy Star-meets-Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and when touring solo, Sao distills the see night songs into raw and intimate form with a simple electric guitar setup and haunting vocals. After touring the EU/UK solo twice, and a pandemic break during which Pavement’s Bob Nastanovich put out the first sn vinyl on his Brokers Tip Records, Sao is again bringing the minimalist indie singer-songwriter set back to Europe.

2022-10-27T20:00:00+02:00

2022-10-27T23:00:00+02:00