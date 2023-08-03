Concert : Les violons du Ségala et le Duo Bourry/Rouch Lo Carrierat Crespin Catégories d’Évènement: Aveyron

Crespin Concert : Les violons du Ségala et le Duo Bourry/Rouch Lo Carrierat Crespin, 3 août 2023, Crespin. Crespin,Aveyron Deux groupes occitans qui seront vous faire tourner la tête !.

Lo Carrierat

Crespin 12800 Aveyron Occitanie



Two Occitan bands guaranteed to make your head spin! Dos bandas occitanas que le harán girar la cabeza Zwei okzitanische Bands, die Ihnen den Kopf verdrehen werden!

