CONCERT DE NOËL – ENSEMBLE VOCAL A’CAPELLA Lixing-lès-Rouhling, 8 décembre 2023, Lixing-lès-Rouhling.

Lixing-lès-Rouhling,Moselle

Originaire de Grosbliederstroff, l’ensemble A’Capella est une formation de 4 solistes tenants chacun son registre de voix.

Il vous attendent nombreux pour ce concert avec leur répertoire de Noël, chants populaires et religieux, ainsi que de nombreuses nouveautés.

Panier au profit de l’association Grandir Dignement.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-08 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 22:30:00. 0 EUR.

Lixing-lès-Rouhling 57520 Moselle Grand Est



Hailing from Grosbliederstroff, the A’Capella ensemble is a group of 4 soloists, each with his or her own vocal range.

They look forward to welcoming you to this concert with their repertoire of Christmas, popular and religious songs, as well as a number of new releases.

Basket in aid of the association Grandir Dignement.

Procedente de Grosbliederstroff, el conjunto A’Capella está formado por 4 solistas, cada uno con su propio registro vocal.

Les esperan en este concierto con su repertorio de canciones navideñas, populares y religiosas, así como muchas novedades.

Cesta a beneficio de la asociación Grandir Dignement.

Das aus Grosbliederstroff stammende Ensemble A’Capella ist eine Gruppe von vier Solisten, von denen jeder sein eigenes Stimmregister hält.

Sie erwarten Sie zahlreich zu diesem Konzert mit ihrem Weihnachtsrepertoire, Volksliedern und religiösen Liedern sowie zahlreichen Neuheiten.

Korb zu Gunsten des Vereins Grandir Dignement.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES