SUMMER LIVE #3, 1 juillet 2023, Lixing-lès-Rouhling.

Lixing-lès-Rouhling,Moselle

L’équipe de LIX’Scènes vous a préparé de belles programmation pour ce concert !

Au programme:

DIRTY DEEP- Heavy Blues

D’abord projet solo de Victor Sbrovazzo (guitariste, harmoniciste et chanteur), Dirty Deep est devenu trio avec les arrivées du batteur Geoffroy Sourp et du bassiste Adam Lanfrey.

En trois ans en trio, Dirty Deep a enchaîné environ 300 concerts en France.

KING AUTOMATIC – Rock’n Roll Trash

Ce Gentleman puise son inspiration dans le Rocksteady jamaïcain le plus enfumé, le Rhythm’n’Blues pas net, le Bebop de Mingus et les percussions tribales d’Afrique occidentale pour ne citer là que quelques sources.

TELEGRAPH – Pop Rock

La puissance du rock, l’efficacité de la pop, des productions empruntées à l’électro et aux musiques urbaines… Telegraph est sans conteste l’un des groupes pop rock les plus prometteurs en France aujourd’hui.

Buvette et restauration sur place.

Venez nombreux !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-01 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-01 . 0 EUR.

Lixing-lès-Rouhling 57520 Moselle Grand Est



The LIX’Scènes team has put together some great programming for this concert!

On the program:

DIRTY DEEP- Heavy Blues

Initially a solo project by Victor Sbrovazzo (guitarist, harmonica player and singer), Dirty Deep became a trio with the arrival of drummer Geoffroy Sourp and bassist Adam Lanfrey.

In three years as a trio, Dirty Deep has played some 300 concerts in France.

KING AUTOMATIC – Rock’n Roll Trash

This Gentleman draws his inspiration from the smokiest Jamaican Rocksteady, dirty Rhythm’n’Blues, Mingus’ Bebop and West African tribal percussion, to name but a few.

TELEGRAPH – Pop Rock

The power of rock, the efficiency of pop, productions borrowed from electro and urban music… Telegraph is unquestionably one of the most promising pop rock bands in France today.

Refreshments and catering on site.

Come one, come all!

El equipo de LIX’Scènes ha preparado un gran programa para este concierto

El programa incluye

DIRTY DEEP- Blues pesado

Inicialmente proyecto en solitario de Victor Sbrovazzo (guitarrista, armonicista y cantante), Dirty Deep se convirtió en trío con la llegada del batería Geoffroy Sourp y el bajista Adam Lanfrey.

En tres años como trío, Dirty Deep ha dado unos 300 conciertos en Francia.

KING AUTOMATIC – Rock’n Roll Trash

Este caballero se inspira en el Rocksteady jamaicano más humeante, en el Rhythm’n’Blues más sucio, en el Bebop de Mingus y en la percusión tribal de África Occidental, por citar sólo algunos ejemplos.

TELEGRAPH – Pop Rock

La fuerza del rock, la eficacia del pop, producciones prestadas de la música electro y urbana… Telegraph es sin duda uno de los grupos de pop rock más prometedores de la Francia actual.

Refrescos y comida in situ.

Vengan todos

Das Team von LIX’Scènes hat für Sie ein tolles Programm für dieses Konzert vorbereitet!

Auf dem Programm:

DIRTY DEEP- Heavy Blues

Dirty Deep war zunächst ein Soloprojekt von Victor Sbrovazzo (Gitarrist, Mundharmonikaspieler und Sänger), wurde dann aber mit dem Schlagzeuger Geoffroy Sourp und dem Bassisten Adam Lanfrey zu einem Trio.

In den drei Jahren als Trio hat Dirty Deep etwa 300 Konzerte in Frankreich gespielt.

KING AUTOMATIC – Rock’n Roll Trash

Dieser Gentleman lässt sich von rauchigem jamaikanischem Rocksteady, Rhythm’n’Blues, Mingus’ Bebop und westafrikanischer Stammespercussion inspirieren, um nur einige Quellen zu nennen.

TELEGRAPH – Pop Rock

Die Kraft des Rock, die Effizienz des Pop, Produktionen, die dem Elektro und der urbanen Musik entlehnt sind… Telegraph ist zweifellos eine der vielversprechendsten Pop-Rock-Bands, die es heute in Frankreich gibt.

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Mise à jour le 2023-05-26 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES