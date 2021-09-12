Nancy Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle, Nancy LIVRE SUR LA PLACE – CONCERT DE LA FANFARE DES ENFANTS DU BOUCHER Nancy Nancy Catégories d’évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle

Nancy

LIVRE SUR LA PLACE – CONCERT DE LA FANFARE DES ENFANTS DU BOUCHER Nancy, 12 septembre 2021, Nancy. LIVRE SUR LA PLACE – CONCERT DE LA FANFARE DES ENFANTS DU BOUCHER 2021-09-12 17:00:00 17:00:00 – 2021-09-12

Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand orchestre participatif créé pour faire vivre la légende de Saint Nicolas.

Direction musicale: Nicolas Arnoult.

Compositions originales: Véronique Mougin dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-22 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle, Nancy Autres Lieu Nancy Adresse Ville Nancy lieuville 48.69718#6.18108