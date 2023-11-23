FOOD FOR MOOD LIVE BAR Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

FOOD FOR MOOD Jeudi 23 novembre, 21h00 LIVE BAR

De Chris Isaak à INXS en passant par The Clash… Food For Mood, ce sont des amoureux de musique et de chant.

Des covers revisités par trois potes, des harmonies vocales structurées sur vos intrus préférées avec une touche d’électro, de pop rock nostalgique et moderne made in Poitiers.

Facebook

Vidéo

LIVE BAR 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/FoodForMoodBand/events »}, {« data »: {« author »: « FOOD FOR MOOD », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « FOOD FOR MOOD – « Wicked Game » (Live session)nCOVER SONG BY: Chris IsaaknDate de sortie : 1989nGenre : Soft RocknnAbonnez-vous u00e0 la chau00eene YouTube de FOOD FOR MOODp our ne manquer aucune de ses vidu00e9os : hnPlus d’infos : nhttps://www.facebook.com/FoodForMoodBandnhttps://www.instagram.com/foodformood_theband/?hl=frnnFilmu00e9 aux Studios des. Riveau (Saint Georges de rex, Marais Poitevin, France)nPrise de vue / Prise de son, mixage et Mastering : David Bardotnn—–nLYRICSnnThe world was on fire and no one could save me but younIt’s strange what desire will make foolish people donI never dreamed that I’d meet somebody like younAnd I never dreamed that I’d lose somebody like younNo, I don’t wanna fall in love (this world is only gonna break your heart)nNo, I don’t wanna fall in love (this world is only gonna break your heart)nWith younWith youn(This world is only gonna break your heart)nWhat a wicked game you play, to make me feel this waynWhat a wicked thing to do, to let me dream of younWhat a wicked thing to say, you never felt this waynWhat a wicked thing to do, to make me dream of younAnd I don’t wanna fall in love (this world is only gonna break your heart)nNo, I don’t wanna fall in love (this world is only gonna break your heart)nWith younThe world was on fire and no one could save me but younStrange what desire will make foolish people donI never dreamed that I’d love somebody like younAnd I never dreamed that I’d lose somebody like younNo, I don’t wanna fall in love (this world is only gonna break your heart)nNo, I don’t wanna fall in love (this world is only gonna break your heart)nWith you (this world is only gonna break your heart)nWith you (with you)n(This world is only gonna break your heart)nNo, I (this world is only gonna break your heart)n(This world is only gonna break your heart) », « type »: « video », « title »: « FOOD FOR MOOD- « Wicked Game » (Live Session) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/jI1BOERW8hc/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI1BOERW8hc », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvvN3Xvg7X69dL-MfNUY24g », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/jI1BOERW8hc?si=Dm3TmE8xOeGM3Tu6 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:30:00+01:00

2023-11-23T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:30:00+01:00

Cover Band 80′ 90′