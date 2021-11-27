BIRDS OF NAZCA LIVE BAR Nantes
Samedi 27 novembre, 21h00
BIRDS OF NAZCA
Birds of Nazca, duo nantais actif depuis 2019, plane entre le Stoner Rock, le Heavy Psych et le Doom. Il a sorti son 1er album fin 2020. L’heure est venue de (re)découvrir leur Doom’n’roll sur scène.
https://birdsofnazca.bandcamp.com/
https://www.instagram.com/birdsofnazca/?hl=fr&fbclid=IwAR1A9Ko_t1RfKzf9rQB_FqN2IJd76IA8gG9KRzoDzfYyLtqJUxcrqRfFkDI
https://www.facebook.com/BirdsofNazca/
LIVE BAR 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique
