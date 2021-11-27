BIRDS OF NAZCA LIVE BAR, 27 novembre 2021 21:00, Nantes.

LIVE BAR.
Birds of Nazca, duo nantais actif depuis 2019, plane entre le Stoner Rock, le Heavy Psych et le Doom. Il a sorti son 1er album fin 2020. L’heure est venue de (re)découvrir leur Doom’n’roll sur scène.

https://birdsofnazca.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/birdsofnazca/?hl=fr&fbclid=IwAR1A9Ko_t1RfKzf9rQB_FqN2IJd76IA8gG9KRzoDzfYyLtqJUxcrqRfFkDI

https://www.facebook.com/BirdsofNazca/

LIVE BAR 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique

