Nantes LIVE BAR Loire-Atlantique, Nantes BIRDS OF NAZCA LIVE BAR Nantes Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes

BIRDS OF NAZCA LIVE BAR, 27 novembre 2021 21:00, Nantes. LIVE BAR.

Samedi 27 novembre, 21h00 BIRDS OF NAZCA * Birds of Nazca, duo nantais actif depuis 2019, plane entre le Stoner Rock, le Heavy Psych et le Doom. Il a sorti son 1er album fin 2020. L’heure est venue de (re)découvrir leur Doom’n’roll sur scène. https://birdsofnazca.bandcamp.com/ https://www.instagram.com/birdsofnazca/?hl=fr&fbclid=IwAR1A9Ko_t1RfKzf9rQB_FqN2IJd76IA8gG9KRzoDzfYyLtqJUxcrqRfFkDI https://www.facebook.com/BirdsofNazca/ *

samedi 27 novembre – 21h00 à 23h00

* LIVE BAR 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Crédits :

Détails Heure : 21:00 - 23:00 Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu LIVE BAR Adresse 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes Ville Nantes lieuville LIVE BAR Nantes