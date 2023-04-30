Brevet (vélo, VTT et marche) – Livarot Livarot, 30 avril 2023, Livarot-Pays-d'Auge.

Brevet (vélo, VTT et marche) organisé par l’ESL Cyclo de Livarot le dimanche 30 avril de 8h00 à 10h00 au départ de la place Pasteur.

Circuits VTT : 35 à 45km / Cyclo : 70km / Marche : 10 à 15 km. Ouverture de l’église de Montviette à cette occasion..

2023-04-30 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-30 10:00:00. .

Livarot Place Pasteur

Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 14140 Calvados Normandie



Brevet (cycling, mountain biking and walking) organized by the ESL Cyclo de Livarot on Sunday April 30th from 8:00 am to 10:00 am starting from the Place Pasteur.

Mountain bike circuits: 35 to 45km / Cycling: 70km / Walking: 10 to 15 km. Opening of the church of Montviette on this occasion.

Brevet (ciclismo, bicicleta de montaña y marcha a pie) organizado por la ESL Cyclo de Livarot el domingo 30 de abril de 8h a 10h con salida de la Place Pasteur.

Circuitos en bicicleta de montaña: 35 a 45 km / Ciclismo: 70 km / Senderismo: 10 a 15 km. La iglesia de Montviette estará abierta en esta ocasión.

Brevet (Fahrrad, Mountainbike und Wanderung), organisiert von der ESL Cyclo de Livarot am Sonntag, den 30. April von 8.00 bis 10.00 Uhr ab dem Place Pasteur.

Mountainbike-Strecken: 35 bis 45 km / Radfahren: 70 km / Wandern: 10 bis 15 km. Öffnung der Kirche von Montviette bei dieser Gelegenheit.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité